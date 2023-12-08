Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

The cheque signed to electronics retailer Radio Shack is now a piece of history and it has fetched more than Rs 30,00,000 at an auction.

Apple founder and former CEO is popular across the globe and even after his death, he has a huge fan following. Products related to him have been sold at some unbelievable prices in the past. In a similar fashion, a $4 cheque signed in 1976 by Steve Jobs has not fetched more than 1000 times the amount. In 1976, a dollar was equivalent to 8.96 Indian rupees. This meant the cheque was worth around Rs 35. The cheque signed to electronics retailer Radio Shack is now a piece of history and it has fetched more than Rs 30,00,000 at an auction. The cheque was auctioned for $36,850 at the US-based RR Auction.

According to The Guardian, the signed cheque, written on an “Apple Computer Company” account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, joins a growing market for Jobs’ signature and memorabilia. Last year, an Apple Computer cheque of $9.18 signed by Jobs in 1976 sold for $55,000. Another cheque from the same year, for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, sold in March for $37,564.

Jobs’ signature on a job application for employment as an “electronics tech or design engineer” from 1973, designated by the auctioneer as Jobs’ oldest known signature, sold in 2018 for $174,757.

Moreover, a signature from three years later, which appeared on an original Apple founding contract signed by Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, was sold in December 2011 for $1,594,500, the report noted. Earlier this year, a first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, reports MacRumors. A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction. (with inputs from IANS)