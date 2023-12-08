Headlines

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

The cheque signed to electronics retailer Radio Shack is now a piece of history and it has fetched more than Rs 30,00,000 at an auction.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Apple founder and former CEO is popular across the globe and even after his death, he has a huge fan following. Products related to him have been sold at some unbelievable prices in the past. In a similar fashion, a $4 cheque signed in 1976 by Steve Jobs has not fetched more than 1000 times the amount. In 1976, a dollar was equivalent to 8.96 Indian rupees. This meant the cheque was worth around Rs 35. The cheque signed to electronics retailer Radio Shack is now a piece of history and it has fetched more than Rs 30,00,000 at an auction. The cheque was auctioned for $36,850 at the US-based RR Auction.

According to The Guardian, the signed cheque, written on an “Apple Computer Company” account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, joins a growing market for Jobs’ signature and memorabilia. Last year, an Apple Computer cheque of $9.18 signed by Jobs in 1976 sold for $55,000. Another cheque from the same year, for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, sold in March for $37,564.

Jobs’ signature on a job application for employment as an “electronics tech or design engineer” from 1973, designated by the auctioneer as Jobs’ oldest known signature, sold in 2018 for $174,757.

Moreover, a signature from three years later, which appeared on an original Apple founding contract signed by Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, was sold in December 2011 for $1,594,500, the report noted. Earlier this year, a first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, reports MacRumors. A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction. (with inputs from IANS)

