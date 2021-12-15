SHOCKING! Horse carriage with groom catches fire during wedding - Know what happened next

In a shocking incident in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, the horse carriage on which the groom was riding caught fire.

As the horse carriage, with the groom and some children, was advancing towards the wedding venue, the 'baraatis' were dancing and bursting firecrackers. Soon, the carriage caught fire and triggered panic.

Bystanders rushed to bring fire extinguishers from nearby shops and put out the flames, The groom and the baraatis were thus rescued.