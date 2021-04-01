Shocking! Amazon selling THIS product on its e-commerce platform

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Shocking! Amazon selling THIS product on its e-commerce platform

Chalk eating is a habit that some people have and as a kid, you must have either done so or have seen someone doing so in school.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 11:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Do you know e-commerce platform Amazon has a long list of bizarre and weird stuff listed on its website for selling to its customers? You will be surprised to know that Amazon is now selling slate pencil or chalk for 'eating'. Yes, you have heard it right.

Chalk eating is a habit that some people have and as a kid, you must have either done so or have seen someone doing so in school. Anyone who does so may have an eating disorder called pica. Though chalk isn't exactly harmful, Amazon monetizing on an eating disorder and encouraging people to consume such non-nutritional stuff is just plain uncalled for.

There are multiple listings on the Amazon website, with one product named, "Study or Eating Natural White Limestone Slate Pencils Natural Chalk Pencils." A second listing reads, "SSKR Slate Pencil for Kids Natural Lime Stone Chalk Pencil for Writing and Eating." Not just these two listings, several other similar products have been splashed all across Amazon.

After reading these listings, people have been slamming the e-commerce platform, saying that it encourages eating disorders.

People are calling out Amazon for selling various types of slate chalk for eating. It is clear that they have made people with an eating disorder their target audience.

"I eat these slate pencils for an evening snack. They are so tasty and can't keep the packet down without finishing. Finger licking good can’t explain the taste. You'll get rich vitamins, proteins, minerals, and carbohydrates. No more gummy bears or multivitamins. Not sure it’s FASSAI approved. But who cares!" wrote one user.

 

Know about eating disorder Pica

If anyone feels the need to eat chalks then the person might have a medical condition termed Pica. Pica is a disorder of the human body, where the patient feels the urge to eat substances that are not categorized as food and that do not contain a significant nutritional value. It could be anything from paper, soap, wool, paint, hair, or for that matter chalk.

It usually occurs most often in children and pregnant women and is typically temporary.  Chalk is essentially calcium carbonate, a substance that's not a toxin but still unhealthy when ingested. Over time, Pica can result in medical conditions such as parasitic infestations, ulcers, intestinal obstructions, and tooth abrasions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Expert reveals mysterious details of moon

Wordle 793 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

Australian Entrepreneur James Mawhinney’s World-First in Fight Against Misinformation

Meet IIT duo whose Rs 33000 crore firm became profitable in 6 months, both got richer by over Rs 12000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE