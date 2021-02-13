Amazon 'Apple Days' sales: Check best deal on iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro, and others

Amazon India is offering a series of great deals and offers on the latest IPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, and iPhone 7. It is part of the company's "Apple Days" sales will be live until February 17.

"During Apple Days, customers can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 6,000 on iPad Mini and can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards," Amazon said.

Here are certain lucrative offers provided by Amazon:

iPhone 12 Mini: Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of Rs 64,490 with a discount of Rs 5,410, Amazon said on Saturday.

The price of the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) on Amazon is Rs 65,900. But if you buy this phone from HDFC Bank Credit Card, then you can get an instant discount of Rs 9,000 as a special offer for Valentine`s Day.

Another great offer is to exchange your old phone for the new iPhone 12 Mini. Amazon is giving you an exchange discount of Rs 12,400 on purchasing this new phone. If you have a smartphone in working condition, then Amazon will give you an exchange discount of maximum of Rs. 12,400.

Some media reports have claimed that Apple may stop production of the iPhone 12 Mini in the next quarter. Even four months after launch, only 6 percent of the handsets of the iPhone 12 Mini have been sold. Reports have claimed that Apple may soon announce the discontinuation of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple had launched the iPhone 12 mini as a solution for people who were looking for a small-size flagship iPhone. It shares many similarities with the iPhone 12 despite a smaller display and shorter battery life.

iPhone 11 Pro: The 128 GB variant of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 82,900. You will also get an additional discount of Rs 9000 on the phone if you are an HDFC cardholder. Moreover, buyers can exchange their old phones for new ones and get up to Rs Rs 12,400 off.

iPad Mini: Buyers can also get a Rs 6,000 discount on the product, an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Airpods: This product along with the charging case will also be available for Rs 12,490 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

iPhone 7 (32 GB): This product is priced at Rs 23,990, a discount of around Rs 6,000.