'Real-life Snow White': Lady interacts with birds in viral video, netizens left mesmerised

Humans cannot understand bird language, yet words are not necessarily required to form a close connection. A recent viral video shows a lady enjoying her time feeding and trying to play with squirrels and birds. The video features a woman sitting in a garden, trying to feed squirrels and birds. We can witness birds sitting comfortably on her finger and squirrels attempting to play with her as if she were their friend.

A real life show white!pic.twitter.com/JU8WSLd1oY — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 31, 2022

The video appears to be a recreation of a sequence from the film "Snow White." Lady, like the fictional character Snow White, was spotted interacting with tiny birds and squirrels. The birds and squirrels appear to enjoy her company as well. The video was uploaded on Twitter by an account named, ‘Morissa Schwartz’, who has more than 72 thousand followers. The caption of the video says, “A real life show white!”. Till now, video has crossed over 1 lakh views. One user commented, “I am sure she dont have a garden ! just saying”.

