Woman ends up with 'piano keys' teeth after botched dental procedure

A 26-year-old woman travelled to Tehran for a compositive bonding but her teeth ended up like 'piano keys'.

Aida Azizii, from London, decided to travel to Tehran on May 7 as she had to pay £550 for 19 teeth, a price much lesser than what she was getting in her homeland.

But after the dental procedure, Aida said it was a disaster as she was left with teeth that didn't match and she could barely close her mouth.

Aida made an impulsive decision whilst visiting family in Iran to get composite bonding on her teeth as she knew it was cheaper than UK and Turkey.

"The composite bonding procedure cost £550 in total for 19 teeth to be done. When the procedure started, the dentist was still busy with another patient so his dental assistant started the work, she reassured me and kept telling me to trust her as she always does it and that it's her job," Aida said.

"In Iran, they love bright white teeth but I just wanted a natural white colour. Although she insisted she would give me a really nice bright white colour and that it would dull down over a year. She chose the whitest colour I had ever seen. They were like piano keys," she added.

Aida said she was lucky to find another dentist in Iran who was able to fix her teeth.

"Luckily my teeth are fine now, just very white. It cost me an additional £200 but I'm so glad I have saved my teeth from falling out,” she said.