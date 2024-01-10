Headlines

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

10 spices to stay warm and healthy in winter

High-protein Indian dishes for bodybuilding

7 zinc-rich superfoods to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life inspiration for the film '12th Fail,' shared a heartwarming throwback photo with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming social media post on January 10, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life inspiration behind the acclaimed movie '12th Fail', shared a nostalgic moment with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The post featured a throwback picture taken a few days after their wedding, giving a glimpse into the couple's enduring love story.

Despite holding a verified profile with an impressive professional background, Sharma's social media bio remains remarkably humble. The caption accompanying the picture read, "Today I found a photo taken a few days after the wedding."

The post quickly gained viral traction, garnering over 130k views within just an hour of being shared. Commenters flooded the post with expressions of admiration for the couple's strong bond and enduring relationship.

Shraddha Joshi Sharma's journey is equally remarkable. Having successfully cleared the PCS exams in 2005, she initially served as a deputy collector in Nainital. Subsequently, she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 121 in the UPSC's 2007 civil services examinations, securing a coveted position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Interestingly, during their UPSC preparation days, Joshi played a pivotal role in tutoring Sharma, and their professional collaboration blossomed into a deep romantic connection, culminating in marriage.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail', featuring Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Medha Shankar as Shraddha Joshi, has been widely praised for its portrayal of the couple's unique love story amidst the challenges they faced. One particular scene, highlighted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, where Joshi drops Sharma off at the UPSC building for his interview, resonated with viewers, adding to the film's success.

Beyond celebrating triumph over adversities, '12th Fail' stands out for showcasing the transformative power of love and determination in the pursuit of one's dreams. The film serves as a testament to the couple's inspiring journey and has captivated audiences with its portrayal of resilience and perseverance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

How did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth allegedly kill her 4-year-old son? Postmortem report reveals gruesome details

Apple iPhone users begin to get share of Rs 37070 crore ‘Batterygate’ settlement, each user getting…

ED raids 7 locations linked to Uddhav faction MLA Ravindra Waikar in Rs 500 cr hotel scam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE