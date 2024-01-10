Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life inspiration for the film '12th Fail,' shared a heartwarming throwback photo with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

In a heartwarming social media post on January 10, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life inspiration behind the acclaimed movie '12th Fail', shared a nostalgic moment with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The post featured a throwback picture taken a few days after their wedding, giving a glimpse into the couple's enduring love story.

Despite holding a verified profile with an impressive professional background, Sharma's social media bio remains remarkably humble. The caption accompanying the picture read, "Today I found a photo taken a few days after the wedding."

The post quickly gained viral traction, garnering over 130k views within just an hour of being shared. Commenters flooded the post with expressions of admiration for the couple's strong bond and enduring relationship.

Shraddha Joshi Sharma's journey is equally remarkable. Having successfully cleared the PCS exams in 2005, she initially served as a deputy collector in Nainital. Subsequently, she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 121 in the UPSC's 2007 civil services examinations, securing a coveted position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Interestingly, during their UPSC preparation days, Joshi played a pivotal role in tutoring Sharma, and their professional collaboration blossomed into a deep romantic connection, culminating in marriage.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail', featuring Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Medha Shankar as Shraddha Joshi, has been widely praised for its portrayal of the couple's unique love story amidst the challenges they faced. One particular scene, highlighted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, where Joshi drops Sharma off at the UPSC building for his interview, resonated with viewers, adding to the film's success.

Beyond celebrating triumph over adversities, '12th Fail' stands out for showcasing the transformative power of love and determination in the pursuit of one's dreams. The film serves as a testament to the couple's inspiring journey and has captivated audiences with its portrayal of resilience and perseverance.