In a surprising revelation on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' social media sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, spilled the beans about his intriguing world filled with doppelgangers. According to Orry, three identical individuals mimic his style, wearing the same outfit and adopting his signature look, but they maintain a mysterious silence in front of the media.

This revelation took an unexpected turn when a viral picture surfaced, featuring Radhika Merchant posing alongside individuals who appear to be Orry's doppelgangers. The internet has been thrown into a state of confusion, with users speculating whether both individuals in the photo are indeed doppelgangers or if one of them is the original Orry.

Take a look:

Orry's disclosure on 'Koffee With Karan 8' not only left host Karan Johar puzzled but also sparked widespread curiosity on social media. The social media sensation divulged details about his unconventional practices, including a 'relevance room' where his 'minions' work and plans for his 'digital demise.' The revelation shed light on how Orry manages to make a grand entrance at every event, leaving everyone wondering about his omnipresence.

The newfound viral photo has further fueled the debate, with skeptics now swayed into believing that Orry does indeed have doppelgangers. The internet is abuzz with speculation, and the confusion surrounding the authenticity of Orry's appearance at various events has only intensified.

Orry's unique presence in the social media landscape and his candid revelations on the talk show have added an extra layer of mystery to his persona. As the internet remains captivated by the enigma of Orry and his doppelgangers, the viral photo continues to fuel debates and discussions, leaving netizens eager to unravel the truth behind this intriguing phenomenon.