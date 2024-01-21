Headlines

Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra say it took hard work to make a story like Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak believable

Alec Baldwin charged again with involuntary manslaughter over fatal shooting on Rust movie set

Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia decorated with Lord Ram artwork ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, video surfaces

Before Vidya Balan, these two actresses were first considered to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Meet man who designed Ayodhya Ram Mandir, built over 200 temples in India

Radhika Merchant poses with Orry, his doppelganger, viral photo leaves internet confused

The newfound viral photo has further fueled the debate, with skeptics now swayed into believing that Orry does indeed have doppelgangers.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

Edited by

In a surprising revelation on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' social media sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, spilled the beans about his intriguing world filled with doppelgangers. According to Orry, three identical individuals mimic his style, wearing the same outfit and adopting his signature look, but they maintain a mysterious silence in front of the media.

This revelation took an unexpected turn when a viral picture surfaced, featuring Radhika Merchant posing alongside individuals who appear to be Orry's doppelgangers. The internet has been thrown into a state of confusion, with users speculating whether both individuals in the photo are indeed doppelgangers or if one of them is the original Orry.

Orry's disclosure on 'Koffee With Karan 8' not only left host Karan Johar puzzled but also sparked widespread curiosity on social media. The social media sensation divulged details about his unconventional practices, including a 'relevance room' where his 'minions' work and plans for his 'digital demise.' The revelation shed light on how Orry manages to make a grand entrance at every event, leaving everyone wondering about his omnipresence.

The newfound viral photo has further fueled the debate, with skeptics now swayed into believing that Orry does indeed have doppelgangers. The internet is abuzz with speculation, and the confusion surrounding the authenticity of Orry's appearance at various events has only intensified.

Orry's unique presence in the social media landscape and his candid revelations on the talk show have added an extra layer of mystery to his persona. As the internet remains captivated by the enigma of Orry and his doppelgangers, the viral photo continues to fuel debates and discussions, leaving netizens eager to unravel the truth behind this intriguing phenomenon.

 

