Puppy snuggles with sleepy mama in adorable viral video, melts netizens hearts

In the short segment, the puppy can be seen cuddling with his sleepy mama.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: In the midst of the world's turmoil, we definitely require some relief. And the internet is the best place to find cute videos to relieve stress. So, please enjoy this adorable video of a sleepy mama dog and her puppy. We're sure that if you are having a bad day, this video is sure to bring a smile on your face. Golden Retriever Channel, a Twitter account, posted the 9-second clip and it has already been viewed over one lakh times.

In the short segment, the puppy can be seen cuddling with his sleepy mama. As the video goes on, they both can be seen embracing each other until the end. It is such a sweet moment. "Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Pupper wants to give Mom a few kisses before bed. Sweetness...just is Snoozles" reads the video caption.

READ: Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out on crowded railway station; Internet loves it

The video has gone viral with over 120k views. Netizens were delighted with the clip and flooded the comment section with words like “adorable” and “heartwarming”. “Thank you for making me smile,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so adorable,” commented another.

 

