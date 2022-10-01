Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out on crowded railway station; Internet loves it

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet can easily qualify as a treasure trove. A similar video of a girl dancing energetically on a crowded railway station while passengers stand nearby is going viral on Instagram. We are sure that you won't be able to stop smiling and cheering for the little one after watching the clip. The girl in the clip is identified as Aadhyashree Upadhyay and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

The short segment shows the child dancing energetically to Action Jackson's popular song 'Dhoom Dhaam'. She sways to the music and creates her own unique choreography, which only adds to the video's cuteness factor. "Hor jogha likhe tu, bs teri bs teri" reads the video caption.

Isn't she a rockstar? The Internet thinks so too, as the clip has been viewed over 4 million times and the numbers are continuously increasing. Netizens lauded the girl’s confidence to dance on a crowded railway station and showered her with love in the comments section. "so so so good," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "wow beta, god bless you."