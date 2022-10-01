Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out on crowded railway station; Internet loves it

A similar video of a girl dancing energetically on a crowded railway station while passengers stand nearby is going viral on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out on crowded railway station; Internet loves it
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet can easily qualify as a treasure trove.  A similar video of a girl dancing energetically on a crowded railway station while passengers stand nearby is going viral on Instagram. We are sure that you won't be able to stop smiling and cheering for the little one after watching the clip. The girl in the clip is identified as Aadhyashree Upadhyay and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

The short segment shows the child dancing energetically to Action Jackson's popular song 'Dhoom Dhaam'. She sways to the music and creates her own unique choreography, which only adds to the video's cuteness factor. "Hor jogha likhe tu, bs teri bs teri" reads the video caption. 

Isn't she a rockstar? The Internet thinks so too, as the clip has been viewed over 4 million times and the numbers are continuously increasing. Netizens lauded the girl’s confidence to dance on a crowded railway station and showered her with love in the comments section. "so so so good," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "wow beta, god bless you."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.