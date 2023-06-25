Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Payslip of Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and other members of 1983 World Cup winning team goes viral, the salary will shock you

The payslip of 1983's winning team went viral on social media and people are shocked to see how much they were paid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Payslip of Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and other members of 1983 World Cup winning team goes viral, the salary will shock you
1983 World Cup winning team | Photo: Zee bureau

The 1983's world cup created history for us. The Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Kapil Dev brought the world cup trophy home defeating the then two-time winners West Indies. It was a victory shared by every individual in the country. 

They surely came back as heroes but can you guess the salary of the players who played the historic finals at Lord's? The Indian team was paid a sum of Rs 200 per day as allowance and Rs 1500 as match fees per game. 

A renowned journalist, Makarand Waigankar shared a picture of the team sheet and the players' salaries. Uploading the photo, Waigankar wrote, "Each one of them deserves 10 Cr."

The team included-- Kapil Dev, K. Srikant, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sayed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Ravi Sashtri, Sandeep Patil, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Valson. 

The World Cup-winning team in 2011 received both cash rewards and real estate rewards. Each member of the 2011 team was paid nearly Rs 2 crores from the BCCI. Even the 2003 World Cup team who did not win the match received at least Rs 7 million each from BCCI and sponsorship deals. 

Read: Viral video: 93-year-old woman's impressive dance to 'Bindiya Chamkegi' will make your day

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.