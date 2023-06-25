Payslip of Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and other members of 1983 World Cup winning team goes viral, the salary will shock you

1983 World Cup winning team | Photo: Zee bureau

The 1983's world cup created history for us. The Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Kapil Dev brought the world cup trophy home defeating the then two-time winners West Indies. It was a victory shared by every individual in the country.

They surely came back as heroes but can you guess the salary of the players who played the historic finals at Lord's? The Indian team was paid a sum of Rs 200 per day as allowance and Rs 1500 as match fees per game.

A renowned journalist, Makarand Waigankar shared a picture of the team sheet and the players' salaries. Uploading the photo, Waigankar wrote, "Each one of them deserves 10 Cr."

Each one of them deserve 10 Cr. pic.twitter.com/BzBYSgqit6 — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) July 16, 2019

The team included-- Kapil Dev, K. Srikant, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sayed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Ravi Sashtri, Sandeep Patil, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Valson.

The World Cup-winning team in 2011 received both cash rewards and real estate rewards. Each member of the 2011 team was paid nearly Rs 2 crores from the BCCI. Even the 2003 World Cup team who did not win the match received at least Rs 7 million each from BCCI and sponsorship deals.

