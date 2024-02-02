Noida boy Cheeku, who wanted to buy Thar for Rs 700 visits car plant, Anand Mahindra says...

Cheeku and his parents arrived at the Chakan plant in a red Thar, the workers gave him a tour of the facility

Do you recall the young Noida boy who desired to spend Rs 700 on a Mahindra Thar? Although he hasn't purchased the car yet, he had a wonderful visit to the Mahindra plant in Chakan, close to Pune. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a cute video of Cheeku Yadav maximising his time at the Chakan plant on X, and it quickly gained popularity.

Anand Mahindra had shared a video of Cheeku in December, where the young child could be seen discussing with his father the possibility of purchasing a Thar for Rs 700. Later, more on that.

When Cheeku and his parents arrived at the Chakan plant in a red Thar, the workers gave him a tour of the facility. In an attempt to record a demo reel, he strolled around and looked inside some Mahindra cars. Cheeku was also given a toy named Thar, which made him very happy.

Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post, “CHEEKU goes to CHAKAN. From a viral video to a real-life adventure, Cheeku, the young Thar enthusiast, visited our Chakan plant, bringing smiles and inspiration with him. Thank you @ashakharga1 and Team @mahindraauto for hosting one of our best brand ambassadors! And I’m hoping it also prevents him now from asking his Dad to buy him a Thar for only Rs 700."