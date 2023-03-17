Search icon
'No heels, yes to sneakers': Woman praises Akasa Air's uniform, airline reacts

However, the late businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air did something unusual and has received praise on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

'No heels, yes to sneakers': Woman praises Akasa Air's uniform, airline reacts
New Delhi: When you think of a flight attendant's uniform, you might picture formal wear with high heels or lace-up formal shoes for males. However, the late businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air did something unusual and has received praise on the internet. Wh, you ask? A photo of an Akasa Air flight attendant donning sneakers while performing her duties has emerged online. The post was shared on LinkedIn, and the internet lauded the airline's admirable attempt.

Akasa Air crew member wearing custom trousers a jacket and comfortable sneakers
User named Diksha Mishra took to LinkedIn to share two images with a heartwarming comment. "I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was surprised but really happy to see a well-deserved change. Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort, and I am sure it was long pending for these humans. Congratulations Akasa Air on breaking the norms. Good luck with your operations in the aviation industry," reads the post caption. 

Akasa Air replied to Diksha's messages by saying, "Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

The post elicited a wide range of responses from LinkedIn users.

"What I like about this approach is that it doesn't objectify women," wrote one user. "Fantastic initiative," said another user.

 

