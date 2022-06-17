Netizens shocked to see clouds moving like giant tsunami waves, watch viral video

File Photo

The residents of an area in Ohio’s Cincinnati were recently baffled to witness something horrifying. People living across the region were confused when they saw huge clouds moving towards their houses like giant tsunami waves.

These oddly huge cloud formations gave the impression of a tsunami engulfing the entire region. Netizens on the internet are now shocked to see a horrific video of this incident. The now-viral video was first spotted on Reddit with the caption, “I was under the impression it was a tsunami I’ve never seen clouds like this before.”

Watch the viral video here:

Ever since it was posted, the video has garnered the attention of lots of people who are alarmed to see this unusual visual. The Reddit post has already received over 100,000 upvotes.

Twitter users have also loved watching this unique video as the post has garnered more than 8,83,000 views.

Let us tell you that this rare weather phenomenon is termed as rolling clouds or arcus clouds. Based on the Met Office, the arcus clouds are generally linked to powerful thunderstroms, strong gusty winds, heavy rain or thunder and lightning.

Watch: Nagpur ATM dispensing 5 times the money, people rushing to withdraw cash

The mind-boggling platform is replete with comments of netizens sharing their past experiences of watching such tsunami-like clouds.

One Twitter user commented, “I saw clouds like this once while driving, came around a bend and slammed on my brakes because it legitimately looked like a huge wave was about to crash down on us”.

“It was incredible, really beautiful after I understood I wasn’t about to die”, said another.

READ | Photos of Journalist, TV Anchor selling food on street in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan goes viral