Photos of Journalist, TV Anchor selling food on street in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan goes viral

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, drastic changes have occurred, whether in terms of women's social rights or citizen work conditions. The country's deteriorated position was recently highlighted when Kabir Haqmal, who previously worked for the Hamid Karzai government, posted images revealing how many skilled people in the country have been thrown into poverty. Mr Haqmal uploaded pictures of Musa Mohammadi, an Afghan journalist who sells food on the street to make money, in his tweet.

Journalists life in Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic. pic.twitter.com/nCTTIbfZN3 — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 15, 2022

Haqmal posted pictures on Twitter with caption that read, “Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic.”

After the post went viral on the internet, it drew the attention of Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television. Mr Wasiq stated in his tweet that he will assign the former Television anchor and reporter to his agency. He tweeted (in different language), "Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals."

