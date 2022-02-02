Netizens raise concerns as Elephant herd risks lives to cross rail track – WATCH viral video

Wildlife animals have always sacrificed their habitats for the comfort of human race. A video that was recently shared on Twitter has raised serious concerns about the need for wildlife friendly designs and execution of infrastructure projects.

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is the Principal Secretary (Environment) on Twitter. He highlighted the poor state of animal friendly infrastructure in our country and stressed upon the dire need to improve it.

The viral video shows a herd of elephants crossing a railway track in the Nilgiris. This move exposes these innocent elephants to grave risks simply because their natural habitats have been taken over by humans.

The IAS officer raised the concern to the Ministry of Railways by tweeting, “Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towards sensitive wildlife friendly design & execution”.

Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towads sensitive wildlife friendly design & execution #savewildlife @RailMinIndia #elephants #Nilgiris pic.twitter.com/tSiKk3aTXS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 2, 2022

The fact that the tweet is being widely shared proves that the issue of wildlife friendly habitats needs more attention than its already given. The tweet was shared at 12.43 pm on Wednesday and has received more than 1,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens have already retweeted it more than 300 times.

IAS Supriya Sahu has always had keen interest in raising awareness about environmental issues. As per her Twitter bio, she is now the “Monitoring officer, Nilgiris”.

Notably, she is quite appreciative about steps taken towards animal welfare. She shared a video from Odisha praising the authorities concerned about "sensitive & careful planning when building infrastructure near forests".

The video, shared on January 14, shows a herd of nearly 50 elephants using a ramp made for them to pass an irrigation canal in the Dhenkanal Forest Division.

She tweeted, “A group of 47 elephants are using this ramp made for them on the Irrigation Canal in the Dhenkanal Forest Division in Odisha. An excellent example of sensitive & careful planning when building infrastructure near forests”.