'So refreshing' says netizens as group of girls dance their hearts out to 'London Thumakda': Watch viral video

A group of Nepal girls are creating quite a buzz on the internet as their dance video on 'London Thumkda' goes viral. Since the Kangana Ranaut film 'Queen' release, we have seen many dance renditions of it. But this group of girls have taken it to new level.

In the video, four girls are seen dancing to the song. What's new and refreshing in the video is their energy and the mix of shuffle dance, and a bit of bhangra. The group is known as 'The Wings' and they hail from Kathmandu, Nepal.

This video is winning the internet's hearts and so far, the video has garnered more than 12 million views. Singer King and choreographer Bosco Martis also commented on the video and wrote how impressed they were with the routine.

The song London Thumakda was sung by Labh Janjua in the film Queen, starring Kangan Ranaut, Lisa Haydon and Rajkumar Rao. The music was composed by Amit Trivedi and the song has over 204 million views currently on YouTube.

