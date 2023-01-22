Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot elephant hidden in THIS pic

The goal is to find the elephant within the time limit of 9 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and challenge your perception. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. What distinguishes optical illusions is their ability to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practice can quickly transform a person into an optical illusion puzzle master. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Then you should try this quick optical illusion challenge right away. The goal is to find the elephant within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you ever seen a elephant ?

image

You must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills to complete this optical illusion challenge. Examine the image closely to see if you can identify the jumbo. Act quickly because time is running out. Half of the time has already passed. There are only four to five seconds left. Do you want to know where the elephant can be found? Take a look at the solution below.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
