'My favourite book': IAS officer shares glimpses of his UPSC preparation

IAS officer Awanish Sharan is a role model for many people, and his inspiring story of resilience and determination continues to inspire people everywhere. Awanish Sharan, an IAS 2009 batch member from the Chattisgarh cadre, recently shared a few pages from his favourite book while preparing for the UPSC.

My brother shared the pages of my favourite book during UPSC preparation pic.twitter.com/hkF5d0D7Lj — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 4, 2022

The post includes images of pages from A.L. Basham's book "The Wonder That Was India." In the post, IAS officer Sharan wrote, "My brother shared the pages of my favourite book during UPSC preparation." It appears that Awanish's brother shared the image of the book. The post has received more than 3,000 likes so far. Many users left comments on the viral post, with one saying, "Hard work always pay off." Another said, "You converted book into note book," in a hilarious comment.

