Man dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow begs on street, dubbed 'Johnny Debt' by netizens

Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean was one of Johnny Depp's most memorable roles while working with Disney. Despite Johnny Depp's decision not to reprise his legendary role, the character has been admired and cosplayed by fans all over the globe, making Captain Jack Sparrow a social media star.

Regarding this, a viral video of a man dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow calling for money in an amusing manner has lately gone mainstream on the Instagram. Let's take a closer look.

Isn't it interesting that lately, a video of a man costumed like Captain Jack Sparrow was uploaded on the meme website goodnewsfeeds? The fact that his outfit resembled that of Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies drew a lot of attention from the audience. It was another astounding fact that the individual playing Jack in the video was able to perfectly mimic his body language and walk.

As the video progressed, the cosplayer could be seen pointing a fake pistol at the car owner and demanding money. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean films were ecstatic with the video, and many took to social media to express their delight.

One person said, “I can see someone calling the cops on him for the gun and then him screaming at the cops “IM BLOODY JACK SPARROW MATE” “. Another user wrote, ”Johnny dep looking to pay his legal team ? Lol”.

Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow last seen in 2017's Salazar's Revenge in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. As well as Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, and McNally were featured in the film. Joachim Rnning and Espen Sandberg directed the film.