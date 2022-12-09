Can you guess 'most searched terms' on Google in 2022? Check out full list

Google released its "Year in Search" list for this year, which also included the most popular search terms in India for the year of 2022. According to the Google Trends Year in Search analysis, the term "Wordle" was the most frequently searched on Google worldwide in 2022.

The term was followed on the search chart by India vs. England, Ukraine, and Queen Elizabeth. This year's peak month for search results for the five-letter word game was February. Suddenly gaining a lot of traction on Twitter recently is a word-guessing game that is compelling, shareable, and wholly free. Players must guess a five-letter word by entering the letters in the appropriate boxes.

What does 'Wordle' mean?

The game was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah, who liked word games, according to a New York Times article. Consequently, he came up with a special guessing game just for the two of them.

Mr. Wardle played on his last name when he gave the game the name Wordle. After playing the game for a few months with his partner, Mr. Wardle began to believe he might be onto something. Then he shared it with his family members on their WhatsApp group. It also turned into an obsession there. In October 2021, he finally made it available to everyone.

Here's the list of top 10 searched terms in India

1. Indian Premier League

2. CoWIN

3. FIFA World Cup

4. Asia Cup

5. ICC T20 World Cup

6. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

7. e-SHRAM Card

8. Commonwealth Games

9. K.G.F: Chapter 2

10. Indian Super League

