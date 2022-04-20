Meet the world’s tallest family with unique set of problems

Many of us want to get taller, but would you like to be a part of the tallest family in the world? The ‘Trapp’ family in Esko, Minnesota, USA has broken all the records has been identified as the ‘Tallest Family’ by Guinness World of Records (GWR).

This five member family has an average height of 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

If you combine the height of the five members of the Trapp family, you will get the length of half a tennis court. All people in the family, namely Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly and Adam have been participating in various kinds of sports activities. Earlier, they were recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.

Recently, a video of the Trapp family was shared by the official Instagram page of Guinness World Record with the caption, “Tallest family - 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) achieved by the Trapp family.” The video has been viewed more than 5,10,000 times and got more than 4,86,000 likes.

The video shows different family members trying to explain the problems of being tall. As per one of the family members, it is difficult to wear heels. She also finds it problematic to find the right clothing. Adam, on the other hand, said that it was difficult for his muscular structure to keep his skeletal structure.

Father Trapp admitted to being surprised to see his kids growing taller than him.

Commenters are amazed to see the family’s height, and some have even posted hilarious comments. An Instagram user wrote, “Their parents keep things under the bed instead of over the shelf. To keep away from their children's reach. Another one said, “People might get intimidated just by seeing them walk in a group like that (btw they are cool).”

Thanking the Guinness World Records for this process, one of the Trapp kids – Savannah commented, “Thank you so much, this is a great honour and it was such a fun process!”