Image a millionaire dog is selling a 9-bedroom Miami mansion, sounds crazy by every means, isn't it? But then that's a true story. A German Shepherd named Gunther VI recently met with the real estate agents to sell his Miami mansion that was previously owned by American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna.

The 1.2-acre waterfront property went on sale on Wednesday with an asking price of USD 31.75 million. The pop star had sold the villa to Gunther's trust in 2000 for USD 7.5 million. The dog's wealth can be traced back to his ancestor Gunter III, handlers who manage the estate said, a media report stated.

Gunther III inherited millions of dollars from his owner, Karlotta Liebenstein, a German countess who died in 1992. Gunther VI's trust is worth almost USD 500 million.

According to the real estate agent's website, the dog's grandeur Miami mansion overlooks Biscayne Bay and has nine bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms and a swimming pool. The property is one of six waterfront homes and is minutes away from Miami Beach, the listing said.

Know the lifestyle of the dog

The German Shepherd plays with a tennis ball and he is well socialized.

Gunther VI wears his very best faux diamond dog collar and even has a real gold collar.

A chef cooks his breakfast each morning made of the finest meat, fresh vegetables and rice.

Sometimes the German Shepherd even enjoys caviar, but there's never any kibble insight.

He works on obedience skills daily with his trainer and sleeps in a lavish round, red velvet bed overlooking the bay.

German Shepherd travels by private jet and enjoys trips to Milan and the Bahamas.