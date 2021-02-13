Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2874949
HomeViral

Meet the world's richest dog who owns property worth Rs 36 crore

Lulu’s pet parent, Bill Doris, a resident of Nashville in Tennessee passed away in November last year and left a fortune behind for his dear pooch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 02:10 PM IST

Meet the world's richest dog who owns property worth Rs 36 crore
8-year-old dog inherits USD five million in owner’s will

All pets are dear to their owners but an 8-year-old Border Collie dog, named Lulu, is probably the most loved dogs of all time, and richest too, after inheriting Rs 36 crores (five million dollars) from her late owner.

Lulu’s pet parent, Bill Doris, a resident of Nashville in Tennessee passed away in November last year and has left a fortune behind for his beloved pooch.

According to Channel 5, Doris’s will reads, “Five million dollars will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie, Lulu. This trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton”.

cre_Trending

Bill Doris was an unmarried, successful business and decided to impart his inheritance to Lulu, as he had no family to bequeath his estate to.

Doris entrusted his old friend, Martha Burton, with Lulu’s care. His will states that the money will be transferred to a trust, so that it can be used to the care of Lulu. As per the will, Burton is be to reimbursed for Lulu’s reasonable monthly expenses.

Whenever Bill was away for work, Martha would take care of Lulu. On Lulu inheriting such a large sum from Bill, she said, “I don’t really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth. He loved the dog. She’s a good girl”.

Martha is a resident of Nashville, Tennessee and will now continue to look after the 8-year-old pooch. The trust will be handled by a conservator who will approve and reimburse Burton for expenses to care for Lulu.

Martha says there’s no way they could ever spend USD 5 million, but adds with a smile, “Well, I’d like to try.”

 

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.