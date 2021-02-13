Meet the world's richest dog who owns property worth Rs 36 crore

8-year-old dog inherits USD five million in owner’s will

All pets are dear to their owners but an 8-year-old Border Collie dog, named Lulu, is probably the most loved dogs of all time, and richest too, after inheriting Rs 36 crores (five million dollars) from her late owner.

Lulu’s pet parent, Bill Doris, a resident of Nashville in Tennessee passed away in November last year and has left a fortune behind for his beloved pooch.

According to Channel 5, Doris’s will reads, “Five million dollars will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie, Lulu. This trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton”.

Bill Doris was an unmarried, successful business and decided to impart his inheritance to Lulu, as he had no family to bequeath his estate to.

Doris entrusted his old friend, Martha Burton, with Lulu’s care. His will states that the money will be transferred to a trust, so that it can be used to the care of Lulu. As per the will, Burton is be to reimbursed for Lulu’s reasonable monthly expenses.

Whenever Bill was away for work, Martha would take care of Lulu. On Lulu inheriting such a large sum from Bill, she said, “I don’t really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth. He loved the dog. She’s a good girl”.

Martha is a resident of Nashville, Tennessee and will now continue to look after the 8-year-old pooch. The trust will be handled by a conservator who will approve and reimburse Burton for expenses to care for Lulu.

Martha says there’s no way they could ever spend USD 5 million, but adds with a smile, “Well, I’d like to try.”