Meet Seema Devi, Jammu's first woman E-rickshaw driver

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Today, there is nothing that women cannot achieve. They accompany men in every aspect of life and do everything efficiently. From running a country to going to space, women have made it to top positions in many sectors. In various parts of India, women can now be seen driving cabs, buses, trucks and autos. These women are not only breaking stereotypes, but also encouraging, empowering, and strengthening other women who are discouraged by our society's stigma. Now, meet Seema Devi who is first lady driver in Jammu to drive a E-rickshaw.

Why did Seema choose this line of work?

Seema Devi of Nagrota's Dhok Wazir area stated that poverty has compelled her to embark on this venture, which is rarely chosen by women. “I have three school going children and husband in my family and we borrowed money from someone and brought the auto,” she said, adding that her husband trained her in driving the vehicle in two days after which she started driving the auto. Seema said as driving is a profession of gents and she is the first lady in her town to join it.“Seeing me driving an auto many people even laughed at me but I ignored them and continued my work,” she maintained.The lady driver said: “It is very tough to make both ends meet due to soaring prices of commodities these days but after I started this work and got some earnings, things became easy.”She claimed full support from her husband and informed that it is very tough at present as children need everything which forced her to work.

“It is fifth month now for me continuing with auto driving and many gents hesitate to sit in my auto as I am a lady. I would like to ask such people that it makes no difference that the auto is driven by a man or woman and same fare will be charged so there should be no problem in sitting in auto driven by a lady,” Seema asserted.

She said that many parents in her Mohalla have engaged her to pick and drop their girl children to their schools in her auto finding it safer with a lady driver.“I daily earn from Rs. 200-500 and I would like to ask the women to come out of their homes and work for empowering themselves,” Seema further said demanding some subsidy from the government on her auto