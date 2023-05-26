Meet Sarah Todd, Australian celebrity chef who called herself 'lucky' after meeting PM Modi

screengrab

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Australia as part of the final leg of his three-nation tour. He spoke with many business leaders in Sydney. The Prime Minister also invited famous chef Sarah Todd, who spoke about ancient Indian food and Ayurvedic medicine. Sarah also shared her experience of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her official Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures with PM Modi, Sarah wrote, “An incredible honour to be invited personally to meet one on one with the visionary leader, Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi today in recognition of my work and achievements.”

Sarah revealed details of her conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

“@NarendraModi and I engaged in a conversation that delved into the Ayurvedic principles of ancient Indian cuisine and the use of the finest local ingredients and their health benefits. Our discussion reinforced my love of India, my passion for the food industry and reaffirmed that I’m on the right track. Beyond the captivating conversation, we also discussed the next steps and carved a clear vision for the direction for me to follow. Grateful for Mr. Modi’s guidance and support in shaping my path ahead,” she continued.

“Feeling inspired and grateful for this opportunity. Excited for the journey ahead!” she concluded the post.

Sarah has always been inspired by Indian cuisine's tremendous variety. Her Instagram posts attest to this.

In this image, a celebrity chef is devouring some delectable sandwiches and street cuisine.

Sarah enjoys experimenting with ingredients and is always eager to try all of the fantastic local dishes that a city like Mumbai has to offer.

Todd has grown to become one of the most renowned and exciting names in the Indian food scene since her MasterChef Australia debut, opening her first restaurant Antares Restaurant and Beach Club in 2014, after which she returned to Australian screens for a six-part series called 'My Restaurant in India,' which aired in 156 countries worldwide.

Todd was invited to be an official chef for the Australian Open in the AO Chefs Series in 2020, hosting a fine dining restaurant featured in a 5-part series called Perfect Serve.