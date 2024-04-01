Twitter
Meet woman who failed as radio jockey, later worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, she is...

This woman once had the lowest rating on her radio show compelling her to give up on her radio jockey career. She later became an actress. Know all about her.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

The term, 'influencer' has become extremely popular in the past few years. The boom of social media has unable every individual with the power to showcase their talent on the internet. Gradually this fun thing that young adults were doing became a solid means to earn a living. 

Social media influencers have now become celebrities and have armies of fans who love them and follow them. One such extremely loved influencer is Prajakta Koli. 

Koli gained fame through her funny videos. It was in 2015 that Koli launched her YouTube channel, 'Mostlysane'. Her funny content attracted people's attention and she began to gain more and more popularity. Currently, her YouTube channel has 7.11 million subscribers. Her social media game is also top-notch, she has over 7.9 million followers on her social media platform. 

Prajakta always wanted to be a Radio Jockey and hence she earned a Bachelor of Mass Media from VG Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mulund, University of Mumbai. 

After graduation, she began interning with Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai. She was also hosting a show on the radio called "Call centre' but did not do very well. Eventually, Koli decided to quit and began her YouTube career. 

Read: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: This lavish wedding was not of Mukesh Ambani's children Isha or Akash

Apart from YouTube videos, she was last seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jugg jugg jiyo' along with big stars like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. She also features in Netflix's web series Mismatched. Koli was also on the Forbes list of '30 under 30' in 2019. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
