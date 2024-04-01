Twitter
Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: This lavish wedding was not of Mukesh Ambani's children Isha or Akash

On the day of their engagement, bride Japinder donned a 12-carat diamond ring, while the groom wore a 6-carat ring.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

The big fat Indian wedding describes a lavish wedding that is full of opulence, from palatial venues to sumptuous feasts. This one wedding of an Indian couple in Dubai took the phrase to an altogether different level and it was more extravagant than the weddings of Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta.

In 2017, Japinder Kaur and Harpreet Singh Chadha, an Indian couple, tied the knot in Dubai. Kaur is a Dubai-based fashion designer, and Chaddha is a well-known businessman.

Three locations in Dubai hosted the five-day wedding: the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and the Palazzo Versace Dubai. To cover 350 kg of rose petals on the yacht where the wedding was held, the couple even hired a helicopter. 

On the day of their engagement, bride Japinder donned a 12-carat diamond ring, while the groom wore a 6-carat ring. According to sources, the bride also wore a 22-carat gold crown set with priceless jewels like amethyst, rubies, and diamonds. 

Japinder wore an approximately 20-pound lehenga with a 120-carat polki necklace for the wedding.

Japinder wore a gorgeous gown with Swarovski crystal embellishments and a diamond tiara for the roka ceremony.

As per reports, Japinder Kaur-Harpreet Chadha's wedding budget for the five-day celebrations is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, slightly less than the cost of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

