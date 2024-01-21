Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Headlines

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

South Africa star Keshav Maharaj wishes Indian community ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha - Watch

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

NTA JEE Main session 1 admit card out: Official website, how to download here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winter

5 best spices for gut health

10 deadliest snakes found in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

Rohit Shetty reveals he asked Honey Singh to change lyrics of Lungi Dance: 'I was worried about...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Have you ever heard of someone selling hair for millions? This man's hair sold for $115,120, setting a record for the most expensive hair ever sold.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hair represents our identity, personality, and sense of style in addition to being an aspect of our look. If you have ever wondered what someone would pay for a famous person's hair clipping, you might be shocked to hear that some had sold for enormous sums of money at auction, especially when the clippings belonged to celebrities or famous personalities.

One of them is Elvis Presley, known as the man of rock and roll, he had a trademark hairstyle that countless fans tried to copy. His hair clippings currently hold the record for the most expensive hair ever to be sold at auction. On November 15, 2002, Elvis Presley's personal barber, Homer "Gill" Gilleland, sold a large quantity of dark black cuttings of hair from his head to an anonymous buyer for $115,120 at an online auction hosted by MastroNet Inc. in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.

Aside from Elvis Presley, the second most expensive hair sold record belongs to Che Guevara, a revolutionary leader and icon of the Cuban Revolution. At a Heritage Auctions event in 2007, his hair was sold for $100,000. 

There are a few names, such as Marilyn Monroe and John Lennon, whose hair was sold at a high price. Marilyn Monroe's hair sold for $42,534, while John Lennon's hair sold for $35,000.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lives with lions, owns supercars, richer than CarryMinati, his massive net worth is...

Bilkis Bano case: Convicts seek more time to surrender, SC to hear plea today

US President Biden speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu after almost a month, discusses two-state solution

Sania Mirza finally breaks silence on shock divorce after Shoaib Malik gets married for third time

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, a social media star, has followers....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE