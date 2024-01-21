Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Have you ever heard of someone selling hair for millions? This man's hair sold for $115,120, setting a record for the most expensive hair ever sold.

Hair represents our identity, personality, and sense of style in addition to being an aspect of our look. If you have ever wondered what someone would pay for a famous person's hair clipping, you might be shocked to hear that some had sold for enormous sums of money at auction, especially when the clippings belonged to celebrities or famous personalities.

One of them is Elvis Presley, known as the man of rock and roll, he had a trademark hairstyle that countless fans tried to copy. His hair clippings currently hold the record for the most expensive hair ever to be sold at auction. On November 15, 2002, Elvis Presley's personal barber, Homer "Gill" Gilleland, sold a large quantity of dark black cuttings of hair from his head to an anonymous buyer for $115,120 at an online auction hosted by MastroNet Inc. in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.

Aside from Elvis Presley, the second most expensive hair sold record belongs to Che Guevara, a revolutionary leader and icon of the Cuban Revolution. At a Heritage Auctions event in 2007, his hair was sold for $100,000.

There are a few names, such as Marilyn Monroe and John Lennon, whose hair was sold at a high price. Marilyn Monroe's hair sold for $42,534, while John Lennon's hair sold for $35,000.