Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MHA cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for violation of laws

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

7 must-have foods for daily vitamin D intake

Drinks that help increase stamina

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei was the world's richest man until 1980. Reports state that he has assets of over Rs 14,700 crore with oil reserves and natural gas being the biggest source of his earnings.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Monarchy has ended in many countries across the world, but there are still many nations where the king is in power. Today, we will tell you about Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei since 1967 and the prime minister of Brunei since independence from the UK in 1984. Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the few absolute monarchs in the world and following the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, he is now also the world's longest-serving living monarch. 

The Sultan of Brunei assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967. As of 2023, Hassanal Bolkiah is estimated to have a net worth of $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore). The eldest son of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, Crown Prince Hassanal Bolkiah became the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam in October 1967, after his father abdicated. 

Hassanal Bolkiah was educated privately after which he attended the Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, England. As of 2012, he has five sons and seven daughters with his three wives.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is well known for his luxurious lifestyle and is counted among the richest sultans in the world. He was the world's richest man until 1980. Reports state that he has assets of over Rs 14,700 crore with oil reserves and natural gas being the biggest source of his earnings. 

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resides at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. It is spread over an area of 2 million square feet. The dome of the Istana Nurul Iman Palace is coated with 22-carat gold and the palace is estimated to be worth Rs 2550 crores. It has 5 swimming pools, 257 baths, and more than 1700 rooms. It also has 200 horse barns with air conditioning and 110 garages for the Sultan's luxury cars.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Hassanal Bolkiah spent a whopping Rs 3000 crore on a Boeing 747 for his personal use. It has a wash basin worth USD 120 million. The jet is reportedly plated with gold and has many facilities, including a living room and bedroom.

Reports also state that the Sultan of Brunei has the world’s largest collection of rare cars - a total of 7,000 vehicles - including a gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, and 500 Rolls Royce.

According to the GQ report, Hassanal Bolkiah also owns a private zoo, which has 30 Bengal tigers. The Sultan spends USD 20,000 on his haircut. His favourite barber is from London, who flies to him when the Sultan needs a haircut. The barber works at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

READ | Meet woman who left IIT, joined Bollywood, then quit acting at peak of her career to join Google as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

What is saree cancer and why it occurs? Know how to prevent it

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer talk about verbal spats, say 'opening batsman toh...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement