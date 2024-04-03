Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei was the world's richest man until 1980. Reports state that he has assets of over Rs 14,700 crore with oil reserves and natural gas being the biggest source of his earnings.

Monarchy has ended in many countries across the world, but there are still many nations where the king is in power. Today, we will tell you about Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei since 1967 and the prime minister of Brunei since independence from the UK in 1984. Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the few absolute monarchs in the world and following the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, he is now also the world's longest-serving living monarch.

The Sultan of Brunei assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967. As of 2023, Hassanal Bolkiah is estimated to have a net worth of $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore). The eldest son of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, Crown Prince Hassanal Bolkiah became the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam in October 1967, after his father abdicated.

Hassanal Bolkiah was educated privately after which he attended the Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, England. As of 2012, he has five sons and seven daughters with his three wives.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is well known for his luxurious lifestyle and is counted among the richest sultans in the world. He was the world's richest man until 1980. Reports state that he has assets of over Rs 14,700 crore with oil reserves and natural gas being the biggest source of his earnings.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resides at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. It is spread over an area of 2 million square feet. The dome of the Istana Nurul Iman Palace is coated with 22-carat gold and the palace is estimated to be worth Rs 2550 crores. It has 5 swimming pools, 257 baths, and more than 1700 rooms. It also has 200 horse barns with air conditioning and 110 garages for the Sultan's luxury cars.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Hassanal Bolkiah spent a whopping Rs 3000 crore on a Boeing 747 for his personal use. It has a wash basin worth USD 120 million. The jet is reportedly plated with gold and has many facilities, including a living room and bedroom.

Reports also state that the Sultan of Brunei has the world’s largest collection of rare cars - a total of 7,000 vehicles - including a gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, and 500 Rolls Royce.

According to the GQ report, Hassanal Bolkiah also owns a private zoo, which has 30 Bengal tigers. The Sultan spends USD 20,000 on his haircut. His favourite barber is from London, who flies to him when the Sultan needs a haircut. The barber works at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

