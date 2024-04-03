Meet woman who left IIT, joined Bollywood, then quit acting at peak of her career to join Google as...

Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many people dream of having a successful career in Bollywood and that is why, fans sometimes fail to understand why some actors quit acting at the peak of their career and opt for a different career path. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was once successful in films but then chose to step away from the world of glitz and glamour and took a job at Google. The actress we are talking about is none other than Mayoori Kango. 

Mayoori Kango has appeared in films like 'Papa Kehte Hain' and the hit song 'Ghar se nikalte hi', and was once considered one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film 'Vamsi' which was released in the year 2000. Mayoori Kango, in addition to films, has also appeared in 'Nargis', 'Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi', 'Dollar Babu', and 'Kitty Party'. 

Mayoori Kango had a successful career in films and on television, but, in 2003, Mayoori Kango left the film industry and moved to the United States with her husband. 

After quitting the world of films, Mayoori Kango did an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. She then worked in the US between 2004 and 2012. As of now, Mayoori Kango is working as India industry head – agency business for Google India.

Many reports state that Mayoori Kango passed the IIT entrance exam and also got selected at IIT Kanpur, but, she did not take admission and went on to focus on a career in Bollywood. 

In a Times of India interview, Mayoori Kango earlier said, "I got through IIT Kanpur, but opted for arts in college, as my parents felt that pursuing engineering along with an acting career would be difficult. But the film was so popular that leading a regular life in college became difficult. So I studied from home for my bachelor's and masters."

Mayoori Kango chose to shift to Mumbai to pursue her acting career and higher studies. She completed her schooling at Saint Francis De Sales in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and was a student at Deogiri College.

