Meet IFS officer Arushi Mishra, whose husband and brother have also cracked UPSC exam, check her viral childhood photos

IFS Arushi Mishra and Arnav Mishra | Photo: Instagram

The life of an IAS is followed, and admired by many people. Specially, couples who cracked the IAS exam together, and who fell in love after becoming IAS, IPS officers. Even sister duos like Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi make the headlines quite often.

Recently one brother-sister IAS duo caught the attention of netizens on Social media. IFS Arushi Mishra and IAS Arnav Mishra have gained quite social media popularity.

IFS officer Arushi Mishra cleared the UPSC CSE in 2016 with the 2nd rank. Interestingly, Arushi Mishra's husband, Charchit Gaur is also an IAS officer and he cracked the UPSC Civil Service exam in 2016 with the AIR 96. Now, IFS Arushi Mishra's younger brother Arnav Mishra has also joined the lot.

Recently IFS Arushi Mishra took to her Instagram account and shared a childhood photo and it has gone viral.

