Watch: Man rescues owl stuck on a tree, video goes viral; netizen calls him hero

In the video, the man is holding a net-like object with utmost caution and care as he approaches the trapped owl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

A video of a man rescuing an owl who is stuck on a tree goes viral. In a video, a man is trying to detangle an owl whose one of the wings seemed to be entangled in a tree branch. The gripping scenes show the man's commitment and compassion as he carefully attempts to save the bird from its situation.

Shared on Twitter, the caption of the viral video read, “Terrified owl was so thankful to the guy who saved his life.” The miraculous rescue is captured in the 54-second footage, which also shows the man's unwavering commitment to saving the injured animal.

In the video, the man approaches the captured owl with extreme attention and care while holding a net-like item. He expertly creates a safe place for the bird inside the net by exercising patience and skill. The owl perches within with extraordinary calm, appearing to be aware of the assistance being provided.

Over 1.6 million people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments. The man was repeatedly thanked by the crowd. Many people advocated for people to stop littering in forest regions.

Some of the netizens are calling him a 'hero'. Another individual noted, “The facial expression for thank you is the same in every language.”

