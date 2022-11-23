Manoj Tiwari shares video from wife Surabhi's Godh Bharai, fans say ‘badhaai ho’

Screengrab

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is all set to embrace fatherhood again. The 51-year-old actor and politician shared the joyful news with his friends and supporters on Instagram, along with a lovely video from his wife Surabhi Tiwari's Godh Bharai ritual. Tiwari will be embracing fatherhood for the third time in his life.

In the adorable video, Tiwari and his wife can be seen greeting and meeting their guests, who are congratulating the couple. The expectant mother is also seen flaunting her baby bump and posing with their daughter, Saanvika. Surabhi wore a heavily embroidered red lehenga with matching jewellery, while the actor wore a shimmery beige sherwani.

"You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it." Tiwari captioned the beautiful clip. Soon after Tiwari announced the happy news, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulations. “Only love! Congratulations to this beautiful couple,” expressed an Instagram user. “Awww God bless you both!” posted another. “This is so beautiful.. many congrats sir,” commented a third. “Only love! Congratulations to this beautiful couple!,” wrote a fourth.

For the unversed, Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. Previously, he married Rani Tiwari in 1999, and the couple has a daughter named Rhiti. Manoj and Rani decided to divorce in 2012 after 11 years of marriage.