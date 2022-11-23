Viral video: Uncle grooves energetically at wedding, desi thumkas delight the internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Most of us have witnessed people shedding their inhibitions while dancing with great effort, energy, and enthusiasm. And when such incidents are recorded and posted online, they make for entertaining viewing. Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a popular Bollywood song. The song in question is 'Sare Ladkon Ki Kardo Shadii' from the film Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. The video was posted on Instagram by user named @udayku785 and has garnered millions of views till now.

In the viral video, the man is seen dancing at a wedding and setting the stage on fire with his unmatched energy levels. His dynamic movements are effortless in nature, proving that age does not define one's sense of enjoyment.



The video has amassed more than 179,000 likes and still counting. Folks on the internet were highly impressed by man's amazing dancing skills and took to the comment sections to share their opinion.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Such a graceful dance.. and i loved his each dance step." A second person added, "Oh! So funny ! Loved watching it again and again. This is the best dance video ever seen..god bless you uncle." "Watching this on loop! So so so amazing," said a third. A fourth user added, "So funny and sassy at the same time."