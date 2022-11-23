Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Uncle grooves energetically at wedding, desi thumkas delight the internet

Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a popular Bollywood song at a wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Viral video: Uncle grooves energetically at wedding, desi thumkas delight the internet
Screengrab

New Delhi:  Most of us have witnessed people shedding their inhibitions while dancing with great effort, energy, and enthusiasm. And when such incidents are recorded and posted online, they make for entertaining viewing. Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a popular Bollywood song. The song in question is 'Sare Ladkon Ki Kardo Shadii' from the film  Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin.  The video was posted on Instagram by user named @udayku785 and has garnered millions of views till now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uday Kumar (@udayku785)

In the viral video, the man is seen dancing at a wedding and setting the stage on fire with his unmatched energy levels. His dynamic movements are effortless in nature, proving that age does not define one's sense of enjoyment.


The video has amassed more than 179,000 likes and still counting. Folks on the internet were highly impressed by man's amazing dancing skills and took to the comment sections to share their opinion.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Such a graceful dance.. and i loved his each dance step." A second person added, "Oh! So funny ! Loved watching it again and again. This is the best dance video ever seen..god bless you uncle." "Watching this on loop! So so so amazing," said a third. A fourth user added, "So funny and sassy at the same time."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.