Man eats 50 omelettes in one go and netizens can't keep calm – WATCH viral video

Viral food videos have filled the Internet space. While some Instagram users garner other people’s attention by making bizarre food combinations, others share mouth-watering recipes. Besides the above two, there are also people like the one is this video who can eat anything and everything to get attention.

A video that recently went viral on Instagram shows a ma eating 50 egg omelettes at once. The video, which is now receiving mixed reactions from netizens, shows the man eating each omelette placed on a banana leaf.

The now viral video was first shared by an Instagram account by the name @porchezhiyan_sr along with the caption, "I ate most of the Omelette in My Life..!!! Indian Record!!! 50 Country Chicken Egg Omelette Eating Challenge”. The video has over 174,000 likes on Instagram.

The person eating 50 omelettes in the video has been identified as Saapattu Raman. The man is seen eating farm eggs one after the other placed on banana leaves. As soon as he starts eating the first omelette, he keeps the leaf aside and begins eating another one.

Interestingly, Raman calls himself a ‘competitive eater’ and netizens have many reactions to this.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video

This viral video has grabbed hilarious reactions from people across the Internet but there are many people who have expressed concerns over food wastage. An Instagram user commented, "don't waste food by eating more than sufficient".

Another one commented, "Please... not! Give it to poor people in your country".

Some people found the whole act amusing too. One user wrote, “Lol this guys bp will go high”.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Raman has been spotted eating dishes in huge amounts. He was earlier seen eating 36 ghee dosas with onions, tomatoes, coconut chutney and sambar in another video shared on the same account.