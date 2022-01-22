Child labour or future Masterchef? Netizens wonder as young boy cooks like an expert in VIRAL video

Viral videos have become quite a norm these days as netizens enjoy watching unique things that strike a chord for being different. Well, most of us enjoy watching videos of talented kids, but this video of an amazing little boy has surely impressed hearts! His chef-like skills have awed people across social media platforms even as they watch the young boy being a pro at making egg pockets.

The video which has now gone viral shows a young boy making egg pockets effortlessly. It shows the boy oiling the parantha on a flat service. He then rushes to whisk an egg and fills the egg inside the parantha by making a hole in it. His precision at making the right cut for filling in egg has won over 266K likes on Instagram.

The viral video, which was first posted on an Instagram page @reelsemperor, has received over 6.3 million views and more than a thousand comments.

While many Instagram users are impressed with the young boy’s chef-like skills, many relate it to the concept of child labour.

Watch the video here

One user wrote, “"I've worked in a lot of professional kitchens and he is very good." Another one said, "Lil man is gonna do big things when he gets older”.



Speaking about how the child is losing out on his innocence one user commented, “The kid is missing out on his education. He should be playing with other children and not cooking".

Another user commenting about self-made choices said, “Not a problem if he's okay with it. I was once a child & working for my family. Nothing to be ashamed of & it made me a better person”.

Whatever be the case, this young boy is surely the king of making egg pockets like no other!