Man drops down on knees after restaurant closes due to blizzard in relatable viral video - WATCH

Many of us like enjoying our favourite food all times of the day, especially when its snowing crazy. Recently, the internet buzzed with a video of a man falling on his knees after finding out that the restaurant he visited amid a blizzard is shut.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows a man who is apparently heartbroken after finding that the restaurant he visited is closed.

The restaurant is situated in Toronto, Canada ad was shut for several hours due to severe snowstorm. The man had managed to reach the restaurant named Nicey’s Eatery in Scarborough through knee-deep snow.

Soon after the realises that the restaurant is shut, he gets back up and walks with his head down. The video clearly shows that he is extremely disappointed so much that he even struggles to keep his balance while going back.

Seeing the frustrated reaction of their loyal customer, Nicey’s Eatery shared this CCTV footage on its Instagram account. The caption read, “To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us”.

The owner of the restaurant Valerie Lai said that she checked the CCTV footage after seeing footprints in the snow and was curious to know what motivated the man to visit the restaurant in such cold weather.

Watch the video here

The video has already grabbed over 28,000 views on Instagram and many users feel related to the man.

Feeling the man’s dejection one user commented, "I felt his pain in this video he had true dedication." Another one said, "His girl must be pregnant. Lol that's a man on a mission!"

A third user said, "Your new slogan shd be 'People will walk a mile in a blizzard for a taste of Niceys”.

Would you ever consider visiting your favourite restaurant amidst a snowstorm?