Man designs ‘COVID-19 safe’ golgappa machine for street food lovers- Watch viral video

Though fancy restaurants and cafes can be found in every part of India now, the charm of street food in the country still remains the same. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made a lot of people vary about the hygiene and overall safety of street food.

Golgpappas remain one of the most popular street food dishes in northern India, but ever since the pandemic hit, people are hesitant to enjoy the mouthwatering treat on the side of the road by a street vendor. But, this new innovation might change it all!

A man from Delhi came up with a new and improved way of serving golgappas to all street food lovers, with proper hygiene and safety. In a viral video, a man showcased his latest invention which replaced the street vendor with a robot, making eating golgappas completely contactless!

The creator of the machine, Govind, is a robotics engineer and displayed his newest invention in the video, which is a shiny yellow golgappa stand with a robot serving the food. Govind said that the machine is completely made in India using cloud technology.

In the now-viral video, the engineer explains that the customer just has to scan the QR code and make the payment of Rs 20, after which the machine dispenses a packed box of sanitary and yummy golgappas. The machine also dispenses four delicious flavours of golgappa water through the chutes attached in the front.

The video has gone viral on social media since then, with nearly 8 lakh views and over 42 thousand likes. The video also has a string of comments by netizens who are impressed with the creativity and innovative mind of the engineer.

One comment on the video reads, “They are taking our street food and technology to the next level.” Another user said, “I am really stunned! I really appreciate your innovation and Kudos.”