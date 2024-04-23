Meet man, an Indian, who made changes in his super expensive Rolls Royce for comfort of his...

Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the 24th ruler of the former princely state of Mysore, was an immensely wealthy figure in his era after assuming the throne at 11 years of age after his father's premature passing. He was born in 1884. He earned international acclaim for the administration of Mysore and his refined taste. In fact, at the inaugural Round Table Conference in London in 1930, Viscount John Sankey hailed Mysuru as the best-governed state in the world.

During his rule, Mysore witnessed remarkable advancements, including pioneering efforts in hydroelectric power generation, making it the first Indian state in Asia to achieve this feat. Additionally, under his guidance, Bangalore (now Bengaluru) became the inaugural Asian city to illuminate its streets with electric lights, a milestone inaugurated on August 5, 1905. The Maharaja also played a pivotal role in enhancing administrative practices by hosting training programmes for princes from various Indian regions.

Known for his affinity for Rolls-Royce cars, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was famously associated with the phrase 'Doing a Mysore' due to his penchant for purchasing these luxury vehicles in bulk. His preference was evident in his habit of acquiring them in sets of seven, his favoured number.

The Maharaja went as far as customising his Rolls-Royce automobiles to ensure the comfort of his attendants, incorporating a vibrant canopy for protection against the elements. One such iconic vehicle was the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, specially ordered for the Delhi Durbar in 1911, eventually fetching $990,000 at auction.

Moreover, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was a staunch advocate for women's welfare and spearheaded efforts to abolish the practice of child marriage throughout his reign.

Upon his passing in 1940, The Times paid tribute to him in an obituary, lauding him as "a ruling prince second to none in esteem and affection".