Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

A viral video from Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve captures the intense moment a leopard hunts down a monkey, showcasing the raw power of nature's predators.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

In the ever-surprising realm of social media, astonishing content never ceases to amaze us, be it humor or shock. Recently, a gripping clip showcasing a leopard hunting a monkey has left viewers captivated, offering a glimpse into the raw beauty of nature in action. The video, filmed in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve, went viral after a group of tourists stumbled upon the breathtaking scene.

The incident, which unfolded in the Pandupol area on March 19, was captured on camera by both tourists and guides, identified as Arjun and Raju, as reported by India Today.

Shared on YouTube by a handle named AbhyuSharmaVideos, the video swiftly garnered attention, amassing over 11,200 views within hours of its upload.

In the heart-wrenching footage, the frantic monkey is seen darting desperately ahead of the tourist vehicles, attempting to outpace its predator. However, the leopard's remarkable agility allowed it to swiftly close the gap, ultimately securing its prey in a matter of seconds. Spectators were left spellbound by the sheer power and efficiency displayed by nature's apex predators as the leopard retreated into the jungle, its meal in tow.

Amidst the commotion, the background audio captured the shocked reactions of tourists, their shouts and screams echoing the intensity of the encounter.

The video, shedding light on the harsh realities of wildlife and the perpetual cycle of predator and prey, has sparked widespread discussion online. Spanning an impressive 886 square kilometers, the Sariska Tiger Reserve boasts a rich tapestry of biodiversity. With a thriving population of over 300 leopards, along with various deer species, nilgai, chital, and an array of birdlife, the reserve stands as a testament to nature's wonders. Additionally, it harbors a healthy population of 33 tigers, further adding to its allure.

