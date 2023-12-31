Kiribati becomes first place to celebrate New Year 2024

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Benefits of consuming oranges in winter 

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Kiribati becomes first place to celebrate New Year 2024

As the Line Islands moved into the realm of the New Year's first sunrise, celebrations ensued in traditional Kiribati style.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vibrant tapestry of global celebrations ushering in a new year, Kiribati, a picturesque island nation comprising 33 atolls, has taken the lead as the first to welcome 2024. The Line Islands, a part of Kiribati, stand at the forefront of this temporal milestone, a testament to the country's unique geographical position straddling the equatorial Pacific.

This distinction wasn't always theirs to claim. Back in 1994, a significant shift in time zones reshaped Kiribati's relationship with the International Date Line. This adjustment, moving the line more than 1,000 kilometers eastward within Kiribati's territory, was a strategic move to unify the nation under a single time zone, resolving the confusion stemming from a divided date line.

Previously split across two different days due to its location, Kiribati grappled with the complexities of being positioned across the Date Line while parts of the Line Islands were geographically farther east than Hawaii. The decision to consolidate the country's time zones brought all of Kiribati into the Asian side of the Date Line, aligning the archipelago nation under three time zones and eradicating the perpetual duality of dates experienced by its inhabitants.

As the Line Islands moved into the realm of the New Year's first sunrise, celebrations ensued in traditional Kiribati style. Locals marked this temporal transition with festivities embracing customary cuisine, featuring succulent roast pig and crayfish accompanied by the perennial favorite of coconut sap beverages.

While no major events were slated on the main island of Kiritimati, the jubilation among Line Islanders echoed the spirit of community and anticipation for the opportunities that the new year brings.

This remarkable occurrence, where the Line Islands share the same time as Honolulu but exist one day ahead, symbolizes Kiribati's unique chronology within the global time continuum. As the world gradually embraces 2024, the nation stands proud as the vanguard of this annual temporal milestone, offering a captivating glimpse into the intricate interplay between geography, time zones, and celebratory traditions.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Argentina may make massive Lionel Messi decision that was rejected by FIFA in 2002

Meet Bollywood's 'outsider' who is way richer than richest film family in Bollywood, his massive net worth is...

Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Delhi NCR starts new year with thick layer of fog, check latest IMD update

Salaar box office collection day 8: Prabhas-starrer holds well, collects Rs 10 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE