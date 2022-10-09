Kangaroo flaunts chiseled physique, viral video stuns Internet

Representative Image

New Delhi: The internet is flooded with wildlife photos and videos. On Twitter, we occasionally come across such clips that leave us speechless. Take the example of this viral video of a kangaroo which has gone immensely viral on social media. The video has been shared on Twitter by handle named @Fun_Viral_Vids.

Watch here:

Bodybuilder Kangaroo pic.twitter.com/ghyoyxYEju — Fun Viral Vids (@Fun_Viral_Vids) October 2, 2022

The viral video features a kangaroo showing off his chiseled body. We can even notice that the animal even pose for the camera and flaunt its physique. Amazing, Isn't it? "Bodybuilder Kangaroo" reads the caption.

The short segment became an instant hit as soon as it was posted. It garnered nearly 25 views and hundreds of likes. Twitterati was amazed by the physique of the kangaroo and left comments appreciating it. "This is so great!" remarked an individual. "Trust me, I also want this kind of amazing body" posted another. "Physique goals," commented a third. "OMG, Still can't believe," wrote a fourth.