Headlines

Uttarkashi tunnel operation: New machinery into service, may take 2-3 days more to rescue 40 workers

Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023: 2nd phase of 70-seat voting today, Bhupesh Baghel among others to contest

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in high-stakes battle for 230 seats; close race between BJP-Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

9 motivational quotes by Anushka Sharma

Fitness secrets of Virat Kohli

Teams with most ODI World Cup final appearances

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman-starrer crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide, racing towards Rs 200 crore in India

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

HomeViral

Viral

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

Passengers aboard an Indigo flight were pleasantly surprised when the pilot provided live updates on the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Passengers on an Indigo flight this past Wednesday were treated to an unexpected and exciting twist in their journey as the pilot took it upon himself to keep everyone updated on the thrilling World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand. The match ended with India clinching a resounding 70-run victory.

Neerja Shah, a Bengaluru-based communications professional, shared her experience on social media, praising the pilot for providing match updates every half an hour until the plane landed. In a tweet, she expressed her admiration for how the country's love for cricket was reflected even at 30,000 feet.

Indigo's social media team responded to Neerja's post, thanking her for choosing their airline and acknowledging the captain's initiative. They emphasized the airline's commitment to creating an engaging and entertaining experience for passengers.

This wasn't the first time such a mid-air cricket update happened. Another passenger, Mukul Pathak, reminisced about a similar experience during the 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-final on a Mumbai-Bengaluru Indigo flight. The pilot informed passengers about Dhoni and Jadeja's crucial partnership, generating a wave of celebration among those on board.

The semi-final match, held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, saw India amassing an impressive 397-4. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, achieving his 50th one-day international hundred and surpassing the previous record shared with Sachin Tendulkar. Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul contributed significantly to India's triumph, securing their spot in the World Cup final scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad this Sunday. The spontaneous in-flight cricket updates added an extra layer of excitement to what was already a historic moment for Indian cricket.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Viral video: Elephants' joyous reunion with human friend after month apart wins the internet

One of India's richest actors once worked in factory, won more National Awards than all Khans combined, his wife is..

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE