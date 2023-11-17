Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

Passengers aboard an Indigo flight were pleasantly surprised when the pilot provided live updates on the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

Passengers on an Indigo flight this past Wednesday were treated to an unexpected and exciting twist in their journey as the pilot took it upon himself to keep everyone updated on the thrilling World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand. The match ended with India clinching a resounding 70-run victory.

Neerja Shah, a Bengaluru-based communications professional, shared her experience on social media, praising the pilot for providing match updates every half an hour until the plane landed. In a tweet, she expressed her admiration for how the country's love for cricket was reflected even at 30,000 feet.

We're delighted to hear that our captain turned your flight into a live sports update! At IndiGo, we aim to create an engaging and entertaining experience for our passengers. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 15, 2023

Indigo's social media team responded to Neerja's post, thanking her for choosing their airline and acknowledging the captain's initiative. They emphasized the airline's commitment to creating an engaging and entertaining experience for passengers.

This wasn't the first time such a mid-air cricket update happened. Another passenger, Mukul Pathak, reminisced about a similar experience during the 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-final on a Mumbai-Bengaluru Indigo flight. The pilot informed passengers about Dhoni and Jadeja's crucial partnership, generating a wave of celebration among those on board.

The semi-final match, held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, saw India amassing an impressive 397-4. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, achieving his 50th one-day international hundred and surpassing the previous record shared with Sachin Tendulkar. Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul contributed significantly to India's triumph, securing their spot in the World Cup final scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad this Sunday. The spontaneous in-flight cricket updates added an extra layer of excitement to what was already a historic moment for Indian cricket.