Incredible footage reveals black-eyed squid carrying thousands of eggs on its arms, watch

In a mesmerizing glimpse into the depths of the ocean, the Schmidt Ocean Institute recently shared a captivating video on Instagram showcasing a black-eyed squid gracefully swimming while cradling thousands of eggs on its arms. The footage, part of the #OctoOdyssey dive series, has both fascinated and intrigued viewers, with some expressing awe and others admitting it gave them goosebumps.

The cephalopod featured in the video is identified as the Gonatus Onyx, commonly known as the black-eyed squid. According to the institute's caption accompanying the post, this particular species is one of the few squids that practice egg brooding. The large mass of eggs is suspended from hooks on the squid's arms, and as it carries them for several months, the cephalopod refrains from feeding.

"While they are neutrally buoyant, requiring no effort to float or swim, these brooding squids cannot move very quickly. This makes them potential prey for deep-diving marine mammals," the institute explained. The remarkable sighting occurred off the coast of Costa Rica at the Caballito Outcrop during Dive 625.

The video, posted a few days ago, has garnered significant attention, amassing nearly 410,000 views and over 28,000 likes. The online community has been quick to share their thoughts, with some users describing the scene as "beautiful" and others admitting it left them feeling a bit "scared."

Instagram users engaged in a lively discussion about the video, questioning the survival rate of the eggs and expressing surprise at the squid's ability to carry such a substantial load. One user remarked, "How many of those eggs actually make it and thrive though? That's insane." Another user initially mistook the egg mass for an eel, stating, "I thought it was hauling an eel. Can't believe it's towing that many eggs."

Despite varied reactions, the majority of comments reflected a deep appreciation for the mysteries of the ocean. One user expressed gratitude, saying, "Stunning! I am always in awe of our big beautiful ocean, and all that call it their home. Thanks for sharing!" Another user found the appearance of the squid eggs intriguing, likening them to "an old blanket."