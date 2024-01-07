Incredible footage reveals black-eyed squid carrying thousands of eggs on its arms, watch

Headlines

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

8 nutritional deficiencies that can cause mood swings

Top run scorers for Dhoni's CSK in IPL history

7 easy yoga asanas for sharp memory, concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

HomeViral

Viral

Incredible footage reveals black-eyed squid carrying thousands of eggs on its arms, watch

The Schmidt Ocean Institute recently shared a captivating video on Instagram, featuring a black-eyed squid gracefully carrying thousands of eggs on its arms.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a mesmerizing glimpse into the depths of the ocean, the Schmidt Ocean Institute recently shared a captivating video on Instagram showcasing a black-eyed squid gracefully swimming while cradling thousands of eggs on its arms. The footage, part of the #OctoOdyssey dive series, has both fascinated and intrigued viewers, with some expressing awe and others admitting it gave them goosebumps.

The cephalopod featured in the video is identified as the Gonatus Onyx, commonly known as the black-eyed squid. According to the institute's caption accompanying the post, this particular species is one of the few squids that practice egg brooding. The large mass of eggs is suspended from hooks on the squid's arms, and as it carries them for several months, the cephalopod refrains from feeding.

"While they are neutrally buoyant, requiring no effort to float or swim, these brooding squids cannot move very quickly. This makes them potential prey for deep-diving marine mammals," the institute explained. The remarkable sighting occurred off the coast of Costa Rica at the Caballito Outcrop during Dive 625.

The video, posted a few days ago, has garnered significant attention, amassing nearly 410,000 views and over 28,000 likes. The online community has been quick to share their thoughts, with some users describing the scene as "beautiful" and others admitting it left them feeling a bit "scared."

Instagram users engaged in a lively discussion about the video, questioning the survival rate of the eggs and expressing surprise at the squid's ability to carry such a substantial load. One user remarked, "How many of those eggs actually make it and thrive though? That's insane." Another user initially mistook the egg mass for an eel, stating, "I thought it was hauling an eel. Can't believe it's towing that many eggs."

Despite varied reactions, the majority of comments reflected a deep appreciation for the mysteries of the ocean. One user expressed gratitude, saying, "Stunning! I am always in awe of our big beautiful ocean, and all that call it their home. Thanks for sharing!" Another user found the appearance of the squid eggs intriguing, likening them to "an old blanket."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Winter vacations extended in these cities; check complete list here

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE