Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates her first Karwa Chauth after marriage with Pradeep Gawande, see pics here

Her name is once again trending on social media after a few photos of her from Karva Chauth surfaced on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates her first Karwa Chauth after marriage with Pradeep Gawande, see pics here
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: IAS officer Tina Dabi is an avid social media user, and her posts on Instagram and Twitter quickly go viral. The Jaisalmer DM usually treats her massive fan following by sharing her stunning pictures. Her name is once again trending on social media after a few photos of her from Karva Chauth surfaced on the Internet. The beautiful mehndi crafted on her hands is clearly visible in these photos.  Well, this time the pictures are not shared by Tina herself but they were dropped on Twitter by the official handle of 
District Collector & Magistrate of Jaisalmer.

Tina Dabi's first Karva Chauth after marriage with IAS Pradeep Gawande 

This was the first Karva Chauth of IAS Tina Dabi after and on this occasion she was seen applying mehndi on her hands in Jaisalmer. This photo of Tina Dabi is from the time when she took part in Jaisalmer's cleanliness campaign.

Participated in Swachta Abhiyan

Tina, who was involved in the Jaisalmer cleanliness campaign, openly took a broom in her hands and cleaned the Gadisar lake in Jaisalmer with the help of locals. Aside from that, on Thursday, she flagged off the Chiranjeevi Marathon race from Gadisar Lake in Jaisalmer to raise awareness of the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Marriage with Pradeep Gawande 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre officer, married 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony on April 22 in Jaipur. During the same week, the couple hosted a reception at a posh city hotel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina recently posted photos from her wedding on Instagram, which quickly went viral. "Finally, my wedding album is here! Happy to share those memorable days with you all," she wrote.

Tina's Workfront

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina Dabi, the first Scheduled Caste woman to top the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was working as the Joint Secretary in the Rajasthan government's finance department. In July, she was appointed District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.