IAS officer shares heartwarming video of rescued spotted deer returning to wild, watch

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials, prompted by a distress call, swiftly rescued an injured deer chased by dogs in Thalavadi town.

In a heartwarming display of swift action and compassion, a video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on March 22 showcased the successful rescue and release of an injured spotted deer by officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The incident unfolded in Thalavadi town, where the deer found itself pursued by dogs.

Rescue and release of a spotted deer by TN Forest Department. The deer strayed out & got injured while being chased by dogs at Thalavadi town.A rescue team from Thalavadi range immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the injured animal. After treatment by the local Vet the… pic.twitter.com/P8k2Px1hzX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 22, 2024

Responding promptly to a distress call, a dedicated team from the forest department rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered the injured deer and wasted no time in providing essential aid. With the expertise of a local veterinarian, the injured animal received the necessary treatment to ensure its recovery and well-being.

After careful monitoring and care, the deer was deemed fit for release back into the wild. It was safely set free near a water body within the forest, marking its return to its natural habitat.

The accompanying video, recorded by DD Hasanur and shared by Sahu, captured the poignant moment of the deer's release, evoking a sense of joy and relief. Garnering 8k views, the video resonated with wildlife enthusiasts who flooded the comments section with expressions of gratitude and admiration for the forest officials' conservation efforts.

"Little drops of water bring a shower. Small acts make great contributions. Very well done by the rescue team," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment of many. Another praised the operation, commenting, "Excellent rescue operation." The post also drew personal commendation for Sahu, with a user expressing, "You always inspire us, ma'am."