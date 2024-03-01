IAS officer Kritika Mishra shares tips to crack UPSC exam on social media

IAS officer Kritika Mishra shared tips to crack the UPSC exam on social media.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of the UPSC Exam 2024. The UPSC Prelims exam will be conducted on May 26, 2024. Like every year, this year too lakhs of aspirants are expected to apply for the UPSC exam.

UPSC 2022 batch IAS officer Kritika Mishra has shared great tips for UPSC aspirants on social media.

Many IAS officers are very active on social media. IAS Kritika Mishra is also one of them. IAS Kritika Mishra has shared a list of some such books on social media, which can help you in your preparations.

IAS Kritika Mishra hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father Diwakar Mishra is a teacher in an inter-college. His mother works in LIC.

Kritika studied 12th and graduation from Arts stream (Kritika Mishra IAS). She is also doing PhD from Kanpur University. Kritika Mishra is an IAS officer of 2022 batch. In the year 2021, he had secured 66th rank in the UPSC exam. She was the topper of UPSC Hindi Medium.

With only 3 months left for the UPSC Prelims exam, IAS officer Kritika Mishra has shared the list of UPSC books that can help in preparations.

While sharing the post, IAS Kritika Mishra said, "Only 91 days are left for the UPSC Prelims exam. I am sharing the Prelims exam book list for the candidates. This can help streamline your final preparation. This book list is neither the last nor the best. Where you are unable to find the source, you can follow it and make changes at your convenience. With best wishes that the results of the Hindi medium preliminary exam this year be the best... all the best."

UPSC Prelims परीक्षा हेतु मात्र 91 दिन बचे हैं. अभ्यर्थियों हेतु Prelims परीक्षा पुस्तक सूची शेयर कर रही हूं. ये आपकी अंतिम तैयारी को streamline करने में सहायक हो सकती है. ये पुस्तक सूची ना तो अंतिम है और ना ही सबसे अच्छी. जहां आपको स्रोत ना मिल पा रहा है,… pic.twitter.com/yquQDqNFBi — Kritika Mishra IAS (@IASkritikamishr) February 25, 2024

