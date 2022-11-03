Search icon
Homeless man feeds milk to dog, viral video leaves internet emotional

The viral video shows an old man in a poor condition offering milk to a thirsty doggo.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The world desperately needs humanity and patience, and this video of a homeless man with a dog perfectly exemplifies both. The viral video shows an old man in a poor condition offering milk to a thirsty doggo. The thirsty mammal can also be seen calmly gulping milk. For this, the man not only earned praise from the netizens but was also labeled a 'hero'. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishna Rathod (@kr821418)

The viral clip opens with a man feeding milk to a thirsty dog. How heartwarming, Isn't it? Without a doubt, this endearing clip teaches a significant lesson about humanity.  The short segment has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too and we are sure that you will watch the entire clip on a loop.

READ: Viral video: Girl rams into parked truck, internet reacts

The video has been posted on Instagram on October 13 and since then, has garnered numerous comments from people who couldn't stop praising the man for his compassionate efforts while some showered love for the doggo. It has also received more than 2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Ye duneya ka sabse Ameer admi hai” “Kya khoob dosti ko dikhaya hai, maza aa gya, ae dost tune to aaj sach me rulaya hai” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Perhaps being poor is an excuse, the reality is that only the poor feed others.”

