Viral video: Girl rams into parked truck, internet reacts

New Delhi: If you're having a particularly boring day, we have something that might lift your spirits for the time being. "Common sense is so uncommon," the internet concludes after watching a video that has been widely circulated on Twitter. We'll explain why the video is so amusing.

The clip which was shared on microblogging site by user named @Sunilpanwar2507, opens with a massive garbage truck stuck in the middle of the road. As a result, other vehicles on the road are seen driving off-road and around the truck. Then, a woman on a scooter attempts to use the same trick as the other bike riders to overtake the truck. The clip further shows that as the woman tries to pass the truck, she loses her balance and crashes into it with her scooter, startling the truck driver. However, the incident does not appear to be dangerous, and no one appears to have been injured. It also appears to be amusing, as the woman appears to have hit the vehicle on purpose.

Major ROFL, right?

After being shared online, the video received over 46k views. While some users laughed at the video, others took an amusing dig at the woman. "haa ab dekho bolegi dekh kar nahi chala sakte ho kay" wrote one user. Another remarked sarcastically, "Bhai target kys tha truck ,tyre Ya wo conductor Scooty ne u turn le kar mara" "Traffic Police: Hilarious!! but the driver should have been penalized for blocking the full road.," a third person joked.